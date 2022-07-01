Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $299,501.00

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $299,501.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.00689547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,757,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,458,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

