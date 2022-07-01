Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.90

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

