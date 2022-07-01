Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,332 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,582.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $174.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

