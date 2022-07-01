Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $194,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,020 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 894.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

