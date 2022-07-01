Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 171.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,083 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises 4.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 704,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,966,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

