Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $70.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $81.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13.
