Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after acquiring an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $246.88 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.41.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

