Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 518,659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

