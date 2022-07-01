Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $10.83 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,832,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $154.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $152.27 and a 52-week high of $192.32.

