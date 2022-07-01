Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €196.10

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €196.10 ($208.62) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($159.57) to €156.00 ($165.96) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($174.47) to €172.00 ($182.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.2282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

