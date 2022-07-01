Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DTEGY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €22.00 ($23.40) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €25.20 ($26.81) to €26.00 ($27.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €28.50 ($30.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €26.50 ($28.19) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

