Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DTEGY opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.