Dexlab (DXL) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.43 Million

Dexlab (DXL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Dexlab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dexlab has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $379,364.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00139284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00703689 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016087 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

