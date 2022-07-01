Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,600 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 487,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $172.63. 1,019,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,696. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.25. Diageo has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

