Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $174.12 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.89) to GBX 4,700 ($57.66) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

