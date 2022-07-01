DigitalBits (XDB) Price Down 41.9% This Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $736,307.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00216392 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009233 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00430070 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.