Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 299,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,209. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 285,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $2,382,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.