Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 3.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 2.48% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33.

