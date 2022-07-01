DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

