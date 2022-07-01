DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Price Target Lowered to 1,450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,248.51.

Shares of DSV A/S stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.27. 36,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

