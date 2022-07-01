Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DCT opened at $14.85 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Several research firms have commented on DCT. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

