Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Duluth has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $286.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 67.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

