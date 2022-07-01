DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 157.6% in June

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,625. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

