Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,499. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.