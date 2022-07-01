Eastern Bank Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.29 and a 200 day moving average of $352.21. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

