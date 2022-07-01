Eastern Bank Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 44,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 74,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

