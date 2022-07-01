Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $183.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $198.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Shares of ECL opened at $153.76 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

