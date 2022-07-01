EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 1,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, reskilling, human capital, and education technology industries.

