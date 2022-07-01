Effect.AI Hits 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00083568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00262484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

