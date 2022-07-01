Efforce Reaches One Day Volume of $1.04 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Efforce has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and $1.04 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efforce alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io . Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Efforce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.