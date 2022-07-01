Einsteinium Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $9,678.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00265491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002395 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,675,168 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

