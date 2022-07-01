EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 1,812 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 320,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,285. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

