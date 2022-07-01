EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

JNK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,455. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

