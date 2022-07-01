EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys 2,083 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,440,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 36,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $62.73.

