Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

ESTC stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 29,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,217. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Elastic by 371.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elastic by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International Corp MA boosted its position in Elastic by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

