Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.