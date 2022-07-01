Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.
IBUY stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $130.00.
