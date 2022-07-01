Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

META opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

