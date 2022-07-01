Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,223.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 188,180 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $1,905,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

