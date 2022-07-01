Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 292 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $754.84 and its 200 day moving average is $889.45.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

