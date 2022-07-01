Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $683,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $109.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.