Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after acquiring an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,168,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,802,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

