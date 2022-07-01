Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,387,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 315,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 520,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,079 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.48 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $407.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

