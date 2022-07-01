Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,939 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,783.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $101.70 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03.

