Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,588 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.