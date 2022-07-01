Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $324.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $330.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

