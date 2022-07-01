Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,712,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,811,112,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $324.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $308.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $330.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

