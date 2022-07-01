Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ellomay Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) by 20,486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.15. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 47.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

