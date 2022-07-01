Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 233.9% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.52 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $15.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
