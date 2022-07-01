Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Shares Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
Emblem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emblem (EMMBF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.