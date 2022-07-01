Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 54.8% in June

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EPWR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,457. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

